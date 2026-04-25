Georgia WR Dillon Bell will be a Minnesota Viking following 2026 NFL Draft

There was some speculation as to whether Georgia wide receiver Dillon Bell would hear his name called during the 2026 NFL Draft, but the question have been answered, as the senior pass catcher has been signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent.

A versatile weapon from Houston, Texas’ The Kinkaid School, Bell finished his career with the Bulldogs with 119 receptions for 1269 yards and 11 receiving touchdowns. Bell also posted 51 carries over his tenure in Athens, good for 373 yards and 5 rushing touchdowns. Additionally, he passed for one touchdown in his career and served on kick return.

Ranked as the nation’s No. 424 overall prospect in the Class of 2022, Bell arrived in Athens as the No. 70 ranked wide receiver in high school for the cycle and the No. 66 player in the Lone Star State per the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Bell will seek to provide a similar Swiss Army knife type of skillset at the next level, with teams taking notice of his ability at multiple positions throughout his career.

“He can do anything he wants to do,” at-the-time Reese’s Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy said during an appearance on Andy Staples On3. “This guy is really talented. He was one of the guys when we were trying to identify juniors this offseason that we needed to evaluate for the watch list, sometimes, all you can do is look at the numbers… Stats lie all the time, I’m sorry, they do… We’re looking for guys with traits so if you look at Dillon Bell’s numbers, it might not reflect it — this dude is really talented.”

NFL Scouting Report on Dillon Bell

“Big, strong, explosive receiver requiring specific usage on the next level. Bell is top-notch with the ball in his hands on reverses, jet-sweeps and quick hitches. He has the ability to create chunk runs after breaking tackles. Bell lacks ideal route savvy to uncover underneath and can be too easy for cornerbacks to read. He’s a body-catcher with below-average hands, but he did have better catch tape in 2023 with Carson Beck at quarterback. Bell’s game lacks well-rounded qualities and position-specific skill, but his traits, manufactured-touch talent and kick-return potential should give him a chance to make it as a WR5.” – Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

