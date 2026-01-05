Georgia WR Zachariah Branch declares for NFL Draft

Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch got his money’s worth in Athens and he’s now ready to take the next step. Branch will enter the 2026 NFL Draft after spending one season at Georgia.

Branch transferred from USC after the 2024 season. He had a historic season for Georgia. Branch broke Georgia’s school receptions record with 81 receptions, 811 yards and six touchdowns this season.

He came to Georgia with a career total of 78 receptions in two seasons with USC, where he signed as a five-star wide receiver prospect.

Zachariah Branch high on the chance to play on the big stage

Branch felt like he got the chance of a lifetime. He had the chance to play on the biggest stage at Georgia. The Bulldogs fell to Ole Miss 39-34 in the Sugar Bowl to end their run in the College Football Playoffs.

Branch had always aspired for an opportunity like that.

“It’s a dream come true,” Branch told reporters ahead of the Sugar Bowl. “These are moments that you always work for as a kid. I was just talking to a couple of my friends, one of my best friends. He plays for Indiana, too… I used to just be watching these games and things like that, like, oh, who do you think is going to win? But now today, we are in it. It’s pretty cool just to look back on the times and, you know, where you came from and how life has just evolved over time and, you know, all the things that led up to this moment. It’s pretty special.”

Branch was happy with how Mike Bobo used him throughout the season. The creative ways Georgia got him touches was just what Branch was looking for.

“I think he’s done a great job, you know, with the whole playbook overall,” Branch said ahead of the Sugar Bowl. “He has a lot of great plays that, you know, he can draw up every single week and things like that, day in and day out.”

The NFL Draft will begin on April 24 and run through April 26.