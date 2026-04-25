Georgia WR Zachariah Branch selected by Atlanta in 3rd round of 2026 NFL Draft

Another Georgia player is off the board in the 2026 NFL Draft. Zachariah Branch, who spent one season in Athens, was taken in the 3rd round, No. 79 overall by the Atlanta Falcons on Friday.

He’s the XXX Bulldog taken in the draft. Monroe Freeling got things kicked off for Georgia on Thursday when he was taken with the No. 19 pick by Carolina. Rounds two and three will take place on Friday evening. Rounds four through seven are set for Saturday.

Branch had a breakout season in his long season at Georgia, setting career highs in catches, receiving yards, and touchdowns. He hauled in 81 passes, which set a UGA record, for 811 yards and six scores.

He spent his first two seasons at USC. His receptions and receiving touchdowns in one year at Georgia surpassed what he did in two seasons in Los Angeles. He came within 12 yards of matching his receiving yardage numbers over two seasons with the Trojans.

What he accomplished at Georgia is something that Kirby Smart had an idea was coming based on his first preseason camp with the program.

“He’s been a really high-energy, enthusiastic guy,” Smart said in August. “Loves football, enjoys practicing each day. He talked about that, that he, like, wants to be part of a group that loves to compete and go at it every day and bring their best. I mean, the guy loves football, he loves working out, he loves taking care of his body,” said Smart. “So, very pleased with the energy he’s brought to our team, enthusiasm. I’m looking forward to seeing him play because he’s had a good camp, and I think he really enjoys football. And those are the kinds of guys that really enjoy Saturdays.”

As a prospect, Branch earned the coveted 5-star+ rating in the former On3 Industry Rankings. That means he was a five-star prospect per all four websites that published recruiting rankings at the time. Those rankings viewed him as the nation’s No. 4 overall prospect and No. 1 wideout. Branch was also the top player in Nevada for the 2023 class.

Branch entered the transfer portal after his sophomore season. He and his brother, Zion Branch, visited Georgia quickly, but they also courted other programs afterward. Texas, Tennessee, Arizona State and numerous other programs made a run at him, but Georgia won out and got him on campus in January.