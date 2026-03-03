Zachariah Branch‘s first and only season at Georgia saw him set a single-season record for receptions. He was the Bulldogs’ go-to weapon in the passing game and impacted defensive game plans so heavily that, if you go back and what UGA’s most explosive run plays from the season, you’ll notice that he draws significant attention on most if not all of them.

Simply put, he was the catalyst for Georgia’s 2025 offense. Now he’s off to the NFL where he flashed some tremendous speed in the 40-yard dash, clocking in at 4.35 seconds. But, one day later, Branch showed that he’s more than fast.

Branch took his place on the bench press Monday and repped 225 pounds and impressive 20 times. He did that while measuring in at 5-foot-9, 177 pounds.

Zachariah Branch throws up 2️⃣0️⃣ reps on the bench press at the #NFLCombine 💪#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/nKl6voArja — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) March 2, 2026

In addition to the impressive showings in the 40 and on the bench, Branch used other areas to show off his tremendous athleticism. He posted a vertical leap of 38 inches and recorded a broad jump of 10-feet, 5-inches.

After two seasons at USC, Branch set career highs in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns at Georgia. He caught 81 passes for 811 yards and six touchdowns, all while being the focal point of most, if not all, defensive game plans.

The reception and receiving touchdown numbers surpass what Branch accomplished in his first two combined seasons at USC. He came 12 yards short of matching his receiving yardage numbers in his first two combined seasons in Los Angeles.

He came to Georgia in January of 2025 in the first transfer portal window of that cycle. He was joined by his brother, Zion Branch, who saw significant action for the Bulldogs at safety. He chose UGA over interest from Texas, Tennessee, and Arizona State, among several other programs.

Branch, a Las Vegas native, is projected as a day-two pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.