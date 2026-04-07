Georgia's bats flex in rout of Presbyterian at Foley Field

Georgia did not need much of a mid-week comeback on Tuesday. The Bulldogs rolled over Presbyterian 28-3 at Foley Field. Presbyterian led briefly after getting a run in the top of the first.

Recent weeks have seen Georgia play back-and-forth contests in the mid-week slot of the slate. Last Tuesday, Georgia trailed Georgia State before rallying in the ninth inning to earn the win. Georgia went to Starkville and swept the No. 4-ranked Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs’ second inning resulted in 14 runs. They added another nine runs in the third inning. Georgia tacked on four more in the bottom of the fourth.

The Bulldogs pounded the baseball for 19 hits in the seven innings played. The win moved Georgia to 28-6 on the season.

Georgia gets a few big offensive performances

Wes Johnson got playing time for a long list of players on Tuesday. The Bulldogs sent 16 men to the plate. There were a few notable performances in the brief appearances from a few of the Bulldogs’ stars.

Tre Phelps : 1-for-2, grand slam, four runs batted in and a walk.

: 1-for-2, grand slam, four runs batted in and a walk. Jack Aramone : 2-for-2, grand slam, four RBI, three runs scored.

: 2-for-2, grand slam, four RBI, three runs scored. Michael O’Shaughnessy : 2-for-2, home run, two RBI, and a walk.

: 2-for-2, home run, two RBI, and a walk. Daniel Jackson : Two RBI, two runs scored.

: Two RBI, two runs scored. Cole Koniarsky : 2-for-3, home run, two runs scored, two RBI.

: 2-for-3, home run, two runs scored, two RBI. Cole Johnson : Three runs scored.

: Three runs scored. Ryan Wynn: Three RBI and a run scored.

What’s Next?

Georgia will remain at home for the weekend. The Bulldogs will host SEC foe Florida at Foley Field from Friday through Sunday.

First pitch on Friday is set for 6 p.m.