Georgia's bats awaken, down in-state foe Georgia State

Georgia took a few punches, stumbled and found a way to knock out Georgia State late. The No. 5 Diamond Dawgs earned a thrilling 14-9 win at Foley Field to improve to 24-6 on the season.

Georgia found itself in an early hole. The offense was not itself in the first four frames. The Bulldogs were without a hit until the fourth inning.

The big blows began in the fifth for Georgia. The Bulldogs put up five runs in the fifth. The highlight of the inning was a two-run home run from Tre Phelps, who had a big day overall. Phelps was 3-for-4, with two home runs, four runs driven in, and three runs scored. Phelps was hit by his 19th and 20th pitches this season.

A Kolby Branch double, a Jordy Oriach single and Bryce Calloway being hit with the bases loaded plated the three runs in the inning for Georgia.

That was only the first big inning of the day for the Bulldogs. The seventh inning provided some more coverage on the scoreboard for the Bulldogs.

Georgia got an RBI single from Branch, his second RBI of the game. That pushed the Bulldogs’ lead to 6-3.

Georgia State responded. The Panthers scored six runs in the top of the eighth to take a 9-6 lead. Georgia got back into the game and retook the lead in the bottom of the eighth with four runs of its own.

RBI singles from Daniel Jackson, Rylan Lujo, a bases-loaded walk from Brennan Hudson and a pinch hit, two-run double by Ryan Winn and Phelps’ second two-run home run of the game helped Georgia run away with the win.

Georgia uses the bullpen to earn the win on the mound

Zach Brown got the start for Georgia on Tuesday. He did not have a long outing. Brown pitched an inning and two-thirds. Brown allowed two hits and one earned run. He struck out one batter.

Kenny Ishikawa was the second out of the bullpen for Georgia. Ishikawa started Georgia’s win over South Carolina on Sunday. He only threw one inning and allowed three runs and walked two.

Ishikawa flashed brilliance on Tuesday. He struck out four hitters in his 1.1 innings. Georgia dispersed Jordan Stephens, Caleb Jameson, Joe Knottingham, Teddy Brennan, Grant Edwards and Thomas Ellisen to cover the rest last six innings.

Ellisen got the win for the Bulldogs.

What’s next?

Georgia will have one of the premier matchups nationally over the weekend. The Bulldogs will travel to Starkville to face No. 4 Mississippi State.

Mississippi State is off to a 24-4 start to the 2026 season.