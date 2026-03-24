Georgia's comeback falls short in loss to Kennesaw State

Athens, Ga – Georgia brought the road home on Tuesday. The Diamond Dawgs fell to Kennesaw State 10-7 at Foley Field.

The loss drops Georgia to 20-6 on the season overall. Georgia took the first leg of the two-game series against Kennesaw State back on March 3. The Bulldogs won that match up 11-1.

Georgia came into Tuesday’s game fresh off a rout.

The Bulldogs were trounced in College Station on Sunday, 18-5, after winning the first two games of the series on Friday and Saturday.

Georgia’s offense was held in check. The Bulldogs have hit the most home runs of any team in college baseball with 80. The next closest team in Vanderbilt with 56. The Bulldogs are fourth in total runs scored with 251 so far.

The Bulldogs didn’t produce to that level on Tuesday. Georgia was in a 9-0 hole on the scoreboard through the first six innings. There were only two hits on Georgia’s side of the scoreboard. Kennesaw State scored in every inning six different innings.

The Bulldogs’ offense got going late in the game. In the seventh inning, Georgia put together four runs to cut the Owls’ lead to 9-4.

Some defensive issues headlined the top of the eighth. The Bulldogs quickly got two outs. A throwing error from Ryan Winn gave Kennesaw State an additional run. Georgia’s offense made things tight in the bottom eighth with three more runs.

It was too little too late. The Owls were able to hold off Georgia’s spirited comeback attempt and held on for the win.

Thomas Ellisen got the loss after starting the game on the mound for Georgia. Ellisen went three innings, allowed four hits, struck out five and allowed two runs. He falls to 0-2.

What’s next for Georgia?

Georgia will jump back into SEC play on Friday night at Foley Field. The Bulldogs will host South Carolina, which just fired head coach Paul Mainieri after a 13-12 start to 2026.

Game one gets going at 6 p.m. on Friday night.