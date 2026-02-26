Georgia's comeback falls short in road loss to Vanderbilt

Georgia made a run, but the slow start was just too much to overcome on Wednesday night in Nashville. The Bulldogs suffered an 88-80 loss to No. 25 Vanderbilt in SEC play. The loss moves Georgia down to 19-9 overall and 7-8 in SEC play.

In late January and the early part of February, the Bulldogs ran into a stretch of tough losses. The Bulldogs went five of six over the last few weeks before rattling off back-to-back wins over Kentucky and Texas last week.

Georgia found itself in an early hole on Wednesday night. Vanderbilt held a 20-point lead at one point in the first half. Georgia had to work to erase a 37-17 deficit with around 6 minutes left in the first half.

By the time the game got to the under-12-minute timeout in the second half, the Bulldogs had tied the game. Vanderbilt was able to hold off the Bulldogs late.

The Bulldogs got another big scoring night from sophomore guard Jeremiah Wilkinson, again coming off the bench. Wilkinson scored 28 points on the night. Kanon Catchings had 15 points. Blue Cain added 10 points.

Georgia only shot 46.2 percent on the night. Vanderbilt shot 49.2 percent. The Commodores also outrebounded the Bulldogs 36-29.

What’s next for Georgia?

Georgia will host South Carolina at Stegmann Coliseum on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.