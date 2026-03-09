Georgia's Daniel Jackson and Dylan Vigue earn SEC honors

Georgia had such a good week last week on the diamond that two players were named players of the week in the SEC.

Catcher Daniel Jackson and pitcher Dylan Vigue were both honored by the SEC. Jackson was named the SEC’s co-Player of the week. Vigue was also named co-Pitcher of the week.

Jackson has continued to power Georgia’s offense. He is also tied for the lead in the country in home runs with 10 through 14 games. In Georgia’s five wins last week, Jackson hit .478, had five home runs, and drove in 13 runs.

Jackson also scored 14 runs. The Bulldogs’ catcher stole five bases and walked six times in six games.

Vigue has been a key stabilizer for Georgia’s pitching rotation in recent weeks after transferring from Michigan. He put up one of the best starts of his college career on Saturday in Georgia’s doubleheader.

Vigue threw a complete game shutout on Saturday. He struck out a career high 11 Queens’ batters and walked one hitter on his way to facing 23 hitters in the win.

Georgia has a quasi-week off for spring break this week. The Diamond Dawgs will host Tennessee on Friday, Saturday and Sunday this weekend.