Georgia's Daniel Jackson brings home the Golden Spikes Award

Georgia catcher Daniel Jackson got them all. The Bulldogs’ catcher is the 2026 Golden Spikes winner. Jackson has spent most of the postseason collecting honors and trophies. Georgia recently saw Charlie Condon roll through the award season with a similar dominance in 2024.

The Golden Spikes Award is the last of the trinkets to win for the Sandy Springs native. Jackson had an historic 2026 season. He’s collected the Dick Howser Trophy, the Buster Posey Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award, the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award and was named the 2026 Division I National Position Player of the Year by the American Baseball Coaches Association and Rawlings Sporting Goods.

The junior catcher won the SEC’s triple crown this season. Jackson hit .379, smashed 32 home runs and drove in 87 runs.

Jackson also came through in a few big moments this spring. He hit the go-ahead home run in extra innings for Georgia as they eliminated Mississippi State to advance to the College World Series earlier this month.

What made Daniel Jackson special?

The Bulldogs were eliminated by the eventual national champions, Oklahoma in Omaha. Jackson received praise all season long from his teammates and head coach. Jackson carried himself in a workman’s manner.

He never showed the success he was having that stood out to his teammates.

“If the Golden Spikes winner can be underrated, that’s Daniel Jackson,” Georgia pitcher Caden Aoki said back in April. “I mean, behind the dish, he just doesn’t get the love that he deserves. He’s a true catcher. This is my first year with him, and he’s just been a superstar since the fall. I really believe that he’s a true catcher, and he’s going to catch for a long time in the major leagues… Since the moment I got here, he’s been really professional and an amazing catcher.”