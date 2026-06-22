Georgia's Daniel Jackson continues to rake in awards

Georgia catcher Daniel Jackson has added to his trophy case. Jackson was named the 2026 National Position Player of the Year by the American Baseball Coaches Association and Rawlings Sporting Goods on Monday.

Jackson had one of the most historic single seasons by a college baseball player in 2026. He helped Georgia to an SEC Championship, an SEC Tournament Championship and the Bulldogs’ first College World Series appearance since 2008.

Jackson won the SEC’s triple crown. He hit .379, with 32 home runs and drove in 87 runs. Jackson was the third college baseball player to hit at least 25 home runs and steal at least 25 bases.

Jackson has already racked up a long list of postseason honors. The Powder Springs native has won the Dick Howser Trophy, the Buster Posey Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award and the Bobby Bragan Slugger Award already.

Jackson has remained a team player all season. He has not mentioned his accomplishments much throughout the spring.

“What I’ve done is not possible without the group of guys I’m surrounded by; it just wouldn’t be possible,” Jackson said earlier this month “This team’s chemistry is through the roof. It’s probably my favorite team that I’ve ever been on. There’s never a dull moment. We’re always having fun, finding ways to compete with each other. It’s awesome.”

Jackson is a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award. The winner will be announced for that award on June 28.