Georgia's Daniel Jackson named a finalist for Golden Spikes Award

Georgia catcher Daniel Jackson has earned another honor. Jackson is a finalist for the most prestigious award in college baseball, the Golden Spikes Award.

The Golden Spikes Award winner celebrates college baseball’s most outstanding player, much like college football’s Heisman Trophy.

Jackson is one of three finalists for the award. UCLA’s Roch Cholowsky and Arizona State’s Landon Hariston are also candidates for the award.

The 2026 season has been a historic one for Jackson already. The junior catcher wonthe Perfect Game Player of the Year on Tuesday. Charlie Condon’s was Georgia’s most recent Golden Spikes Award winner in 2024.

He won the SEC’s triple crown by leading the conference in batting average with a .396. Jackson hit 31 home runs, drove in 86 runs, and stole 26 bases this season.

The star catcher had a big moment over the weekend. Jackson hit a go-ahead two-run home run on Sunday to help Georgia beat Mississippi State to advance to the College World Series.

Daniel Jackson the humble superstar

Jackson continues to give credit to the stars around him for his success in 2026.

“What I’ve done is not possible without the group of guys I’m surrounded by; it just wouldn’t be possible,” Jackson said on Sunday. “This team’s chemistry is through the roof. It’s probably my favorite team that I’ve ever been on. There’s never a dull moment. We’re always having fun, finding ways to compete with each other. It’s awesome.”

Georgia head coach Wes Johnson had praise for Jackson following the game on Sunday. The two shared a long embrace following the game.

“I just told Daniel, he’s the best player in the country,” Johnson told reporters on Sunday. “He’ll be one of the best I’ve ever coached. You look at him today, he’s got his 26th bag, hit his 31st home run today. You just look at the job he did today, handling the pitching staff when we weren’t executing pitches.”