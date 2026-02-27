Georgia's Daylen Everette posts second fastest time among CBs at Combine

Georgia’s lone participant in the on-field activities at the NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, Daylen Everette, has made his splash. Everette earned a spot as one of the fastest cornerbacks in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Everette posted a 4.38 in the 40-yard dash portion of Friday’s workouts in Indianapolis. That was good enough for second among the cornerbacks working out at the combine. Missouri cornerback Toriano Pride was the fastest of the cornerbacks. His 4.32 bested Everette’s run.

Everette also put up a 37.5′ vertical jump. He also recorded a 10’4″ broad jump. Everette measured in at 6-foot-1, 196 pounds.

Everette has a large body of work in Athens for scouts to go back to after the head-turning 40-yard dash.

The former four-star signee from IMG Academy started for most of three seasons at Georgia. Everette had 149 total tackles, five interceptions, 17 passes defensed and a sack in his four years of work at Georgia.

Everette was widely considered a mid-round pick, potentially.

Fellow senior Oscar Delp was set to take part in drills on Friday, but a hairline fracture in his foot was flagged during his medical exams this week.