Georgia's pitching continues to rise to the stage of Omaha

Georgia’s offense has gotten the headlines all spring. The Bulldogs’ pitching is why Georgia is one of the four teams left standing in college baseball.

In three games, Georgia has allowed five runs in 26 innings. Georgia has only used four pitchers to get through the four games.

To open the College World Series, Georgia got an ace performance from Joey Volchko on Saturday night. Volchko went all nine innings, struck out 15, allowed four hits, walked one, and allowed one unearned run.

Caden Aoki lost his first start of the season on Monday, but he went all eight innings, allowed eight hits and four runs to Oklahoma.

Dylan Vigue gets a vote of confidence

Tuesday night, Georgia leaned on Dylan Vigue and Justin Byrd to get through the 2-0 win over Texas.

Vigue has battled some bumps and bruises over the second half of the season. He was removed from a start against Arkansas back on April 17. He missed his next two starts.

Vigue was then hit in the leg by a line drive against Mississippi State and removed from that game as well.

He returned to the mound on Tuesday night with a four-inning stint in which he struck out eight and didn’t allow a run. Vigue had thanks for the trainers and staff at Georgia following Tuesday’s win.

“I want to thank my coaches, the training staff, and everything because I had quite the bruise on there, and they’ve been tirelessly working on it and just treatment at all times of the day and stuff getting me back to 100% for today,” Vigue told reporters after the game. “Then, yeah, just thanking Coach (Wes) Johnson for giving me the chance and still believing in me. Obviously, the past month hasn’t been how me or anybody else would have wanted it to go for me, but just to have Coach Johnson’s belief in me, like that ignites a flame in me and gives him that belief.”

Georgia pitching staff coming together at the right time

Byrd came in to pitch the five innings. He did not allow a run, earned the win, and struck out four. Georgia’s pitchers have been confident all season. The timing is right.

“I think for the whole staff, it’s just been inevitable,” Vigue told reporters after the game on Tuesday night. “We’ve seen it all fall, winter and spring that it was going to click at some point, and it finally is. We have such a talented pitching staff and everybody, like these big games, everybody’s stepped up to the occasion so far. So it’s just a matter of time before it all came together.”

Georgia has found a way all season. They’re faced with needing three wins in three days to reach the weekend College World Series final. The Bulldogs have seen the roles flipped, with the pitching carrying things in Omaha.

“I want to give a shout-out to our whole pitching staff for all postseason,” Tre Phelps said postgame. “I mean, they’ve put a great hitting group in their backpack and just carried us all the way to Omaha.”

The pitchers feel the same.

“We’ve come together as such a team, especially this tournament,” Vigue said. “I feel like, with having each other’s backs, whether the pitchers are having a down day, the hitters were there all season for us, whether the hitters are having a down day, now we’re picking up for them. That’s just kind of the team dynamic we have: being there for each other and coming together and finding a way to win every game.”

What’s next?

Georgia will face Oklahoma tonight at 7 p.m. If Georgia loses, it will be eliminated. If Georgia wins, it will face Oklahoma once again on Thursday with a trip to the finals on the line.

Georgia has taken the one game at a time approach all season. That won’t change on Wednesday.

“It’s not an impossible task, but you’re not going to win three games or whatever by trying to do it in one,” Johnson said. “We took the first step tonight was go out and play in really tough conditions against a really, really good pitching staff. So we got that one, and now tomorrow is just another day. We’re just gonna come out, we get to play baseball again tomorrow, and we get to play nine innings. What more could you ask?