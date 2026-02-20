Georgia's pitching rotation shifts after Kenny Ishikawa's injury

Georgia head coach Wes Johnson has done some shifting to his starting pitching rotation ahead of the second weekend series of the season.

The Bulldogs will take on Samford today at 3 p.m. The man on the mound this afternoon will remain the same. Joey Volchko will get the ball in game one on Friday.

Volchko earned a win in the season opener last Friday. He threw four innings, allowed two hits, one run and struck out five Wright State hitters.

The change will come on Saturday. Last week, Georgia hosted a doubleheader. Kenny Ishikawa got the start in game one. Dylan Vigue started the second game on Saturday.

Ishikawa won’t be on the mound this Saturday. The two-way star suffered a hairline fracture in his foot after he was hit with a pitch in Wednesday’s win over USC-Upstate. Ishikawa will be out for a while at least.

Matt Scott to step into Kenny Ishikawa’s spot for Georgia

Matt Scott is scheduled to make his first start at Georgia in his place. The Stanford transfer has made 38 career starts at Stanford before coming to Georgia.

He made his debut as a Bulldog last weekend as well. Scott went three innings on Saturday following Ishikawa in game one. He struck out seven hitters and allowed two hits.

Scott feels ready to fill in while Ishikawa works back from his injury. Scott battled for one of the weekend spots in the rotation in the fall and in the preseason.

“I’m excited,” Scott told reporters on Thursday. “Everyone’s been kind of doing everything. Everyone’s got their pitch counts up, so anybody can kind of fill those roles.”

Scott is experienced and feels comfortable stepping into a starter’s role when needed.

“Guys can think about it a little more,” Scott said. “Think about how to get to the lineup two or three times, but you just have to treat it the same. I’ve been fortunate enough to do both for a while, so I kind of just treat it the same.”

Georgia will begin play against Samford today at 3 p.m. Game two is scheduled for 2 p.m. The series finale is set for 1 p.m. on Sunday.