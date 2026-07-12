Georgia's Rylan Lujo drafted by the Los Angeles Angels

Georgia outfielder Rylan Lujo is the latest of the Bulldogs’ stars to hear his name called this weekend in the MLB Amateur Draft.

Lujo was selected by the Los Angeles Angels with the 109th pick on Saturday afternoon. Lujo spent one season in Athens. He transferred to Georgia after spending his freshman year at Dayton. Lujo came in as an infielder but found a few different roles at Georgia.

He showcased a long list of talents in 2026. Lujo played second base, center field and right field this season.

He hit .357 with 14 home runs and 49 RBI. Lujo came on strong in the postseason as Georgia made a run to the College World Series for the first time since 2008.

The Coconut Creek native batted .310 (13-42) with three doubles, five home runs and 11 RBI in nine NCAA Tournament games.

Lujo was invited to the MLB Draft Combine and quickly saw his stock rise ahead of this weekend’s draft.