Georgia's season comes to an end at the hands of Oklahoma

Georgia’s magical 2026 season has come to an end at the hands of Oklahoma, 11-4. The Sooners rolled over the Bulldogs a second time in the College World Series on Wednesday night.

Oklahoma will face North Carolina for the national championship this weekend.

Georgia’s struggles on offense carried into the first half of Wednesday’s game. The Bulldogs went scoreless for the first five innings on Wednesday night.

Oklahoma once again jumped on Georgia from the start. The Sooners beat the Bulldogs 4-3 on Monday night.

Wednesday’s game was a mirror image in a lot of ways. Oklahoma hit three solo home runs between the top of the third and the top of the fourth innings.

The Bulldogs chipped away, similarly to their comeback effort on Monday night. Ryan Black drove in Kolby Branch with a single in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Georgia flirted with a big inning in the bottom of the sixth. The Bulldogs loaded the bases and got two runs. The first on a Branch walk. The second on a Black walk.

Oklahoma responded with a run in the top of the seventh inning on a Jaxon Willits double. Oklahoma stuck a dagger in the top of the eighth inning with a two-run home run from Dasan Harris. He also hit a solo home run in the fourth inning. Jason Walk also hit a home run in the top of the eighth for Oklahoma. The Sooners added two more in the top of the ninth.

Branch hit a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth in what will be his final at-bat as a college baseball player.

Georgia was unable to close the gap once the Sooners offense got hot in the late innings.

Georgia goes deep into pitching depth in loss

Wes Johnson used six pitchers on Wednesday night. Paul Farley started the game. He ended up pitching 3.1 innings, allowing six hits, four earned runs and striking out six Sooners.

Matt Scott got the middle of the game. He went four innings, allowed five hits, four earned runs, and walked two batters and struck out six batters.

Justin Byrd relieved Scott in the eighth after pitching five innings on Tuesday night. Zach Brown only got one out in the ninth inning before allowing two runs. Grant Edwards came in to get one out for Georgia.

Joe Knottingham came in to get the last out in the top of the ninth.

The big picture

Georgia’s 2026 season has come to a close. There were a lot of firsts and school records broken and accomplished.

Georgia won the first SEC Championship since 2008. The SEC Tournament win in Hoover was the first one in program history. The Bulldogs reached Omaha for the first time since 2008.

The 53 wins the Bulldogs accumulated in 2026 were the most in program history.