Georgia's season ends with 39-34 loss to Ole Miss in Sugar Bowl

NEW ORLEANS — Georgia’s season came to a disappointing end on Thursday and, for the second straight year, it took place in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Ole Miss rallied back from a nine-point deficit at the half and hit the game winning field goal with six seconds left to send the Bulldogs home.

Gunner Stockton struggled most of the way finishing with 17 completions in 30 attempts for 215 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for a couple of scores. Nate Frazier, who left the game with injury in the fourth quarter, piled up 85 rushing yards on 15 carries while Zachariah Branch caught six passes for 67 yards in the loss.

The two teams traded punts with their opening possessions but Ole Miss drew first blood the second time it touched the football. The Rebels drove it inside the Bulldog 40-yard line and Lucas Carniero made it cound, nailing a 55-yard field goal. It set the mark for the longest field goal in Sugar Bowl history, but that didn’t stand long.

After Georgia punted on its second possession, the Rebels got inside the 40 once again and Carniero hit another long one, this time from 56 yards out to give the Rebels a 6-0 lead.

Georgia mustered an answer on its next possession, leaning on the run game to go 75 yards on seven plays. Stockton capped it off with a 12-yard touchdown run and Peyton Woodring’s PAT gave Georgia the lead at 7-6.

The Rebels answered by reaching the end zone on their next possession. They used eight plays to travel 75 yards with Trinidad Chambliss finding Luke Hasz for a touchdown from three yards out to jump back into the lead. Ole Miss went for two but Georgia got the stop to keep the score at 12-7.

The next possession featured some third-down heroics from Branch and Cash Jones. Each converted third-and-long situations with Jones getting the Bulldogs to the one-yard line. Stockton punched it in one play later to put the Bulldogs back out front and the PAT made the score 14-12.

The Bulldog defense came up with a big play on the ensuing possession. Elijah Griffin forced a fumble from Kewan Lacy that was scooped up by Daylen Everette, who ran it 47 yards for the touchdown. Woodring’s PAT staked Georgia to a 21-12 lead, which was the score going into half time.

The second half looked as if it was going to be all Ole Miss, starting after a couple of possessions in the third quarter. The Rebels drew to within two points on a seven-yard touchdown from Lacy, making the score 21-19. Thanks to a successful fake punt, Georgia responded with a field goal to make it 24-19.

Then the Rebels went on a run. Lacy capped off an eight-play, 75-yard drive with a five-yard touchdown run. A successfull two-point try put Ole Miss up When Georgia got the ball back, it lined up to go for it on 4th and 2 but Stockton was sacked after receiving a snap he didn’t look as if he expected. Ole Miss scored two plays later with Chambliss finding Harrison Wallace for a 13-yard touchdown. The PAT pushed the Rebel lead to 10 at 34-24.

Stockton and company put together a response on the ensuing possession. Georgia went 75 yards in just six plays with Stockton hitting Branch for an 18-yard touchdown. Woodring’s PAT cut the Ole Miss lead to three points.

After the defense forced a three and out, Georgia’s offense went back to work. It got a huge fourth-down connection between Stockton and Branch to move the sticks, but it couldn’t reach the end zone. Woodring came on to tie the game at 34 with a short field, but it left Ole Miss 56 seconds.

The Rebels took advantage. Chambliss found De’Zhaun Stribling for a 40-yard picked up on 3rd and 5. Three plays later, Caniero hit his third field goal of the game from 47 yards out, giving Ole Miss the winning edge with just six seconds remaining.