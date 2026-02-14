Georgia's second-half collapse at Oklahoma leads to another blowout loss

Georgia basketball is seeing its hopes of making a second NCAA Tournament in a row slip away after a second-half meltdown at Oklahoma on Saturday. The Bulldogs lost 94-78, after leading by two at the half. They wasted an incredible shooting performance in the first half, making 17 of 24 from the field in the first 20 minutes.

Blue Cain led the Bulldogs in scoring with 20 points on nine of 15 from the floor and five boards. Smurf Millender recorded 15 points and five assists while Kareem Stagg, in his first career start, had 10 points and four rebounds.

Georgia’s defense was an issue once again as it seemingly could not miss in the first half but it also couldn’t pull away in the slightest. Oklahoma shot 50 percent in the first half, including 50% from three-point land where it made eight of 16.

After extending it’s lead to 5 points with a Stagg three ball early in the second half, and then again to four with a Millender three, Oklahoma took the game over. The Sooners went on an 18-0 run that saw Georgia miss nine straight from the field and a pair from the free throw line.

The Sooners took a 16-point lead with 11:33 left in the first half, and Georgia never got closer than 10 from there on. To Oklahoma’s credit, it made the easy looks and the tough looks, but Georgia’s porous defense allowed plenty of easy looks.

After winning four of its first six games in league play, Georgia has now lost five of its last six in the SEC. Not only that, the Bulldogs have lost three of their last four and four of their last six games by at least 15 points. Next up for UGA is a trip to Kentucky on Tuesday, February 17. Tip is schedule for 9 p.m. ET.