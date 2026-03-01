Georgia's WR trio turns heads at the NFL Scouting Combine

Georgia’s wide receivers had the stage on Saturday at the NFL Scouting Combine. Former Bulldogs Zachariah Branch, Colbie Young and Dillon Bell flashed their speed and ball skills in Indianapolis. Branch broke Georgia’s single-season reception record with 81 receptions in his only season at Georgia. Young caught 26 passes for 358 yards and one touchdown after missing six games with a leg injury. Bell caught 26 passes for 258 yards in 2025.

Bell, Branch and Young all took part in the 40-yard dash. Young did not record vertical jump, broad jump, three-cone, 20-yard shuttle, or bench press at the combine. All three also took part in the position drills on Saturday. Branch made a splash with his fast 40-yard dash time.

Branch put up a 4.36. That was sixth among the wide receivers taking part. Mississippi State’s Brenen Thompson ran a 4.26 to lead the way.

.@GeorgiaFootball WR Zachariah Branch racing in for a 4.36u 👀



Young posted a 4.49 40-yard dash. Bell clocked in at 4.5. Branch also 38″ vertical jump. He also had a 10’5″ broad jump.

Bell made a splash working in the wide receiver drills. He snagged a one-handed catch that made the rounds on social media afterward.

A nasty one-handed snag from @GeorgiaFootball WR Dillon Bell



Georgia WRs move through gauntlet drill

Georgia’s trio of wide receivers was praised for their work in the vital gauntlet drill. It’s a drill that showcases hands and body control. You also see hand-eye coordination as the body turns and adjusts as a ball comes spiraling toward you.

Branch, Bell and Young all went through the telling drill with flying colors. Young was tracked at 19.72 miles per hour by NFL.com’s Next Gen stats metrics. That led all the wide receivers who took part.

Bell

WRs – Gauntlet Drill



0:00 – 0:13 = Aaron Anderson

0:14 – 0:28 = Dillon Bell

0:29 – 0:41 = Skyler Bell

0:42 – 0:53 = Malik Benson

0:54 – 1:06 = Germie Bernard

1:07 – 1:18 = Denzel Boston

1:19 – 1:30 = Zachariah Branch

1:31 – 1:43 = Barion Brown

1:44 – 1:57 = Kevin Coleman Jr… pic.twitter.com/aQvr5Lm2iD — Follow: @ThrowbackPATS (@ThrowbackPATS) February 28, 2026

Branch

.@GeorgiaFootball WR Zachariah Branch with some nice catches on the gauntlet drill.



