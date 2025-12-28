Gunner Stockton still has 'bad taste' after Georgia's Sugar Bowl loss a year ago

Gunner Stockton still has 'bad taste' after Georgia's Sugar Bowl loss a year agoby: Jake Rowe9 hours agoJakeMRoweRead In AppNov 8, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) runs with the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn ImagesGunner Stockton has made a habit out of not getting to high or too low, but Georgia's Sugar Bowl loss last season has stuck with him.