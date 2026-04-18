Halftime Notes: Red leads Black 17-0 in Georgia's G-Day scrimmage

ATHENS, Ga. — We’ve reached half time of Georgia’s annual G-Day spring scrimmage where the red team, led by the first-team offense, leads the black team by a score of 17-0. Below, DawgsHQ shares some observations.

*** Overall, Gunner Stockton has had a strong scrimmage. He has had some really good throws and a couple of them were dropped. He has pushed the ball downfield well and connected with Jaden Reddell for a nice touchdown in the second quarter. Stockton appears to have worked on his release and his mechanics quite a bit this offseason. He’s a lot quicker at getting the ball out and he’s accurate.

Ryan Puglisi has been a little up and down but he had one strong series with the ones. He struggled with the twos. It took him some time to get going but his second of two series with the first-team offense was pretty strong. He had a 32-yard hookup with Talyn Taylor with some pressure in his face.

Ryan Montgomery has been better than the numbers indicate. His protection hasn’t been as sound behind the No. 2 offensive line, but he looks decisive and comfortable back there. Hezekiah Millender had one series in two-minute and he, too, looked decisive. He missed a couple of chances at chunk gains, but he also had a really nice ball to Ethan Barbour.

*** Chauncey Bowens has probably been Georgia’s most impressive player on offense. Bowens had an 18-yard pickup where he broke a few tackles and created a lot of yards on his own. Dante Dowdell has a 27-yard pickup to his credit on his only carry. Dwight Phillips has 48 yards on eight touches with 19 of those coming on his long catch. He looks bigger and more confident from where I sit.

*** Craig Dandrige has been impressive in some ways, and struggled in others. He dropped a couple of well-thrown balls from Gunner Stockton, but he also has a 33-yard pickup from the first quarter and two catches for 41 yards overall. He should probably have around 80 yards total if he caught the ball better.

Taylor made a fantastic adjustment on the deep ball from Puglisi. Isiah Canion certainly looks the part as well.

As for the tight ends, Jaden Reddell has been the story. He has three touches for 46 yards and one of those was a 23 yard run on a jet sweep. He flashed the speed that we’ve been hearing about from our Georgia sources. Ethan Barbour has a knack for getting open. He has created separation at least three times where the ball was either thrown inaccurately or he wasn’t seen. Kaiden Prothro has gotten his feet wet and Elyiss Williams hasn’t really gotten many opportunities. Lawson Luckie threw a tremendous block on that 19-yard run from Phillips.

*** Both Jahzare Jackson and Zykie Helton have gotten run with the first-team offense. Cortez Smith has served as the No. 1 center thus far and appears to be handling himself well. Juan Gaston has looked a lot better at right tackle than left tackle. Helton looks good in the run game but lost a couple of guys on twist stunts up front.

*** Elijah Griffin, Preston Carey, and Xzavier McLeod have stood out to me along the defensive line. Nasir Johnson has had a couple of really good reps, too. It’s tough to really analyze the line-of-scrimmage play from up here, but those guys have flashed thus far.

*** Quintavius Johnson is picking up where he left off last year. I feel like I’ve seen him all over the field today. Shout out to Isaiah Gibson as well, who looked like he was shot out of a cannon when he got quick pressure on Montgomery in the second quarter.

*** Despite the fact that Georgia’s top three cornerbacks are either out or limited, the next men up have done a good job. Jontae Gilbert and Braylon Conley have tackled well, and they’ve been sticky in coverage. I don’t think Georgia has dug deep into the playbook to confuse those guys, but from a sheer athleticism standpoint, they’ve done well.

Todd Robinson’s interception late in the first half was impressive because the former high school quarterback covered 30 yards to get over the top of seam route to the tight end. Robinson can run.