Impact Analysis: Georgia adds veteran WR Isiah Cannon to young group

Impact Analysis: Georgia adds veteran WR Isiah Cannon to young groupby: Jake Rowe2 hours agoJakeMRoweRead In AppSep 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Isiah Canion (4) celebrates after a touchdown catch against the Temple Owls in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn ImagesGeorgia added a talented transfer portal player on Wednesday in 6-foot-4 wideout Isaiah Cannon. DawgsHQ is analyzing the potential impact.