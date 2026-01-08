Skip to main content
Georgia
Impact Analysis: Georgia adds veteran WR Isiah Cannon to young group

On3 imageby: Jake Rowe2 hours agoJakeMRowe
Isiah Cannon Georgia
Sep 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Isiah Canion (4) celebrates after a touchdown catch against the Temple Owls in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Georgia added a talented transfer portal player on Wednesday in 6-foot-4 wideout Isaiah Cannon. DawgsHQ is analyzing the potential impact.

