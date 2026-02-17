Jeremiah Wilkinson available for Georgia's game at Kentucky

Georgia will get a boost with the return of leading scorer Jeremiah Wilkinson. The sophomore guard was not listed on Monday’s availability report ahead of Georgia’s game with Kentucky on Tuesday night.

Wilkinson is averaging 17.1 points per game. The Bulldogs have been without Wilkinson for the last two games.

Wilkinson’s absence was coupled with losses to Florida and Oklahoma last week. Georgia has lost three of its last four games by double digits in SEC play. Head coach Mike White had little to say about when Wilkinson would return after Georgia’s loss to Oklahoma on Saturday in Norma.

Adding Wilkinson back to the fold will be a boost offensively for the Bulldogs.

“He’s probably our best isolation player. He’s our best guy, especially against teams that are super extended like that, that force you to put your head down,” White said of Wilkinson last week. “His speed, of course, getting to the rim and just getting layups. He’s got a unique ability at 6-foot-1, even at this level. It’s just very rare to just put his head down and go for a layup, right? Maybe he gets three or four of those in a game. When you get off to a tough start, he’s also a guy who just plays with an incredible level of confidence, too.”

Going into Rupp Arena on Tuesday, the Bulldogs have fallen to 5-6 in SEC play and have found themselves hovering around the bubble of the NCAA Tournament.

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has Georgia as a number 10 seed in his latest ‘Bracketology’ projection.