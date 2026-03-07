Georgia is on the search for top level cornerback talent to keep the secondary stocked, and on Friday evening, the Dawgs landed a major piece to that end in the form of four-star prospect Jerry Outhouse.

The nation’s No. 165 overall prospect out of Fort Worth, Texas’ North Crowley High School, Outhouse ranks as the No. 19 cornerback in the nation and No. 22 in the Lone Star State for the Class of 2027.

Outhouse becomes the sixth commitment of the cycle for the Bulldogs, joining running back Kemon Spell, fellow cornerback Donte Wright, offensive tackle Kelsey Adams, wide receiver and fellow Texan Aden Starling, and running back Noah Parker.

While UCLA, Texas Tech, Florida, and Arizona State were also in the mix, Georgia won out for the talented defender on the back of cornerbacks coach Donte Williams.

“Really feeling Georgia the most right now,” Outhouse told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman in late February. “It’s the bond I’ve built with Coach Donte (Williams). He gives me the real [talk] and he’s straightforward — whether I go there or not. We just talk about life and the things he expects me to do. I love how he plans on using me in his defense and he loves how physical I play cornerback.”

Outhouse plans to officially visit Athens on June 12-14, with additional official visits currently set to UCLA, Florida, Texas Tech, and Arizona State.

Georgia, however, has been pressing for some time, with Outhouse clear that the Dawgs made it known how they felt.“I talk to Georgia a lot now,” Outhouse said in January. “Coach Kirby and Coach Donte … we always talk. They’re just making sure I know that they want me. Telling me all I gotta do is come ball and be me and I’ll be in the league in a few years.”

Jerry Outhouse currently ticks the tape at 6-foot and half and 175 pounds.