Kanon Catchings 23 points lifts Georgia over LSU, back into win column

Georgia snapped a three-game losing skid Saturday night by grabbing its third road win of the season at LSU. Sophomore forward Kanon Catchings poured in 23 points to live the Bulldogs over the Tigers by a score of 83-71.

The point total is a career high for Catchings, who went five of six from three-point range and pulled down four rebounds. The transfer from BYU made eight of 13 shots from the field.

Four Bulldogs finished in double figures. Sophomore guard Jeremiah Wilkinson pitched in with 18 points one seven of 17 from the field. He made a pair of triples. Sophomore forward Somto Cyril, despite flu-like symptoms, also finished in double figures with 12 points while hitting four of five from the floor and four of eight from the line. He added four rebounds and a pair of assists.

Blue Cain gave Georgia 10 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. Smurf Millender only scored five points, but he led the team with six assists and pulled down three rebounds in 29 minutes of turnover-free basketball.

Around 10 minutes into the first half, it did not look great for Georgia. The Bulldogs, who didn’t play a mid-week game, allowed LSU to go on a 10-0 run, capped off by two straight three balls, to fall behind by 15 points at 31-16 with 9:50 left in the first period.

Mike White‘s crew locked in and outscored the home team by 27 points in the final 29 minutes. A lay in from Justin Abson broke the 10-point Tiger run and it was followed by a pair of three-point makes by Catchings and Millender to get Georgia right back in it. Wilkinson, Catchings, and Cyril combined to help Georgia go on an 11-0 run to end the first half and take a 42-37 lead into the half.

If not for 20 attempts from the free throw line in the second half, Georgia would have put the game away sooner than it did. It allowed just nine makes from the field in the final 20 minutes with LSU only able to get as close as four points.

Georgia started a 7-0 run with 9:30 left in the game to grab a 12-point lead. LSU was able to pull back to within nine points but the Bulldogs put together another run, this time of eight points, to grab a 17-point lead with 4:15 left to put the game away.

Georgia will return home on Wednesday, February 11 for a showdown with No. 17 Florida. Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Stegeman Coliseum as the Bulldogs look to end a two-game skid at home.