Kanon Catchings shoots the lights out, Georgia knocks off Alabama

Athens, Ga – Georgia shot the lights out in Stegeman Coliseum on Tuesday night to defeat No. 16-ranked Alabama 98-88.

The Bulldogs capped their home schedule with a crown jewel win on Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs moved to 21-9 overall and 9-8 in SEC play. Georgia has rattled off four wins in the last five games. The Bulldogs once again padded their NCAA Tournament resume with Tuesday’s win. Alabama was considered a Quad One opponent.

Georgia got out of the gate fast on Tuesday night. The Bulldogs jumped out to a 6-0 lead behind two quick buckets from Kareem Stagg. The Stegeman Coliseum crowd was brought to its feet early. Kanon Catchings snagged a loose ball and threw down a thunderous dunk.

That set the tone. Alabama did make a run later in the second. The Crimson Tide led 20-18 at the 11-minute mark. Georgia rattled off a response that created a halftime gap. Georgia went on a 12-0 run over the next 4 minutes to take a 10-point lead.

The Bulldogs went to the half leading the Crimson Tide 50-43. The momentum had a similar tune after the half. The Bulldogs kept Alabama at arm’s length for much of the second half.

A nearly 10-minute delay in the middle of the second half slowed things a bit. The shot clocks above both baskets malfunctioned. There were other brief stoppages as the scoreboard also malfunctioned. Georgia answered after the delay and held off Alabama’s late charges.

Big offensive performances pace the Bulldogs

Georgia was led by a few offensive breakouts from new names. Catchings led the way with 32 points. Stagg finished with 10 points.

The usual stars played a major role as well. Blue Cain put in 16 points for the Bulldogs. Smurf Millender added 10 points as well.

Georgia was opportunistic defensively. Alabama came as the highest scoring team in college basketball. Georgia made things difficult. The Crimson Tide averages 92.1 points per game. Georgia held the Crimson Tide to 88 on Tuesday. Alabama shot 39.1 percent from the field. Georgia scored 19 points off Alabama turnovers.

Georgia outrebounded Alabama 40-30 on the night.

What’s next for Georgia?

The Bulldogs will wrap up the regular season against Mississippi State in Starkville on Saturday. That game will tip off at 3:30 p.m.