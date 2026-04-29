Kenny Ishikawa getting swagger back: 'I'm never going to hate the game'

Wes Johnson injected a bit of life into two-way star Kenny Ishikawa in the fifth inning of Tuesday’s win over Troy. Ishikawa walked up and launched his first home run as a Bulldog up onto Kudzu Hill to extend Georgia’s lead and help them run away with the win.

It felt good. Things are starting to feel good. Johnson’s words reassured Ishikawa of that fact.

“I’ve been feeling good in the box recently,” Ishikawa said after the game. “Coach Johnson came up to me before that at bat, he said, ‘You’re going to dominate this at bat’. I guess it is what it is. I’ve just got to trust myself and have fun out there. I’ve been feeling good in the box, so overall it’s good.”

Kenny Ishikawa is working through the struggles

Ishikawa had two foul outs up to that point. He was a bit frustrated with how those at-bats went. If you zoom out the lens a bit, he felt a little frustrated with how his season has gone.

It has not been what Ishikawa wanted. Ishikawa came to Athens expecting to have a role at the top of Georgia’s lineup and be one of the Bulldogs’ key pieces in their pitching rotation. His first start came on opening weekend. Ishikawa went 4.1 innings, struck out 8 batters, and the Bulldogs rolled to a win.

Then, Ishikawa suffered a fracture in his foot in the first weekend of the season. Since returning from the injury, Ishikawa has struggled on the mound in particular.

He’s pitched 16.2 innings, allowed 19 hits and 22 runs, and has 11 strikeouts since that first start. His ERA is 13.50. While Tuesday’s home run has nothing to do with pitching, there is a value to gaining confidence.

That is what Ishikawa felt after that ball went over the fence. He slapped a second hit later in the game as well.

“It hasn’t been going the way I want it to be this season, obviously,” Ishikawa said. “But I just got to keep throwing, keep swinging, keep running. Coach Johnson came up to me and said, ‘You got this.’ It’s really helpful. I’ve never really experienced this type of season, so it is rough. I’m never going to hate the game. It’s a fun game, baseball’s fun. I just have to keep pushing every day and work hard.”

Johnson believes in Ishikawa’s skillset. He will continue to give him opportunities. Games like the one on Tuesday will help build a bank of confidence that could pay off down the line for Georgia and Ishikawa.

“We’re getting him back,” Johnson said. “But, yeah, he’s got to get his swagger. Sometimes it just comes down to who believes in themselves more.”

Georgia hosts Missouri over the weekend at Foley Field. Game one gets going at 6 p.m. on Friday night.