Kirby Smart doesn't close the door on all-white uniforms
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has been typecast as a ‘traditionalist’ when it comes to uniforms. Smart bucked that narrative on Tuesday.
The Georgia equipment team has been teasing the public on Instagram with Georgia’s all-white uniforms that have made multiple appearances during official visits during recruiting.
Smart was asked about the white uniforms on Tuesday as he met with the media ahead of spring practices. Smart has heard the chatter about his stance on the uniforms around social media.
“I hear that stuff all the time,” Smart told reporters on Tuesday. “The chatter online about how much I supposedly hate all that stuff. That’s never been my stance. Just because somebody doesn’t do it doesn’t mean you don’t like it. For me, it’s been, I focus on the guys like playing the game and worry more about winning the game than what you wear. That’s been a staple for me.”
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The Bulldogs’ head coach cracked the door to seeing the popular all-white uniforms sometime in the near future.
“Our guys have brought it up several times,” Smart said. “I know a lot of people brought it up. I’m so sick of hearing about it. But to be honest with you, if they can triple our subscribers to Glory Glory, I’ll wear the shit. So if they want to triple the subs and get it done by G-Day, I’ll be all about it. You get them to do it, and I’m in.”
The players like the idea.
“The last time I saw them was probably during recruiting,” linebacker Raylen Wilson said. “Man, they look good. Shoot, I hope we get to wear them.”