Kirby Smart explains decision to throw on third down late in Georgia's loss to Ole Miss

NEW ORLEANS — There were a lot of plays and decisions that Georgia could or even should have made in its season-ending loss to Ole Miss. One that Bulldog fans will be talking about for a long time is Kirby Smart’s decision to throw the ball on 3rd and goal from the six yard line rather than run it.

Had UGA run the football in that situation, it could have played for the tie and ran the clock down low enough that the Rebels would have had virtually no chance to win the game in regulation. Instead, the Georgia head coach wanted to try and throw the football and give his team the best chance for a touchdown to win the game.

“We wanted to score a touchdown,” Smart said. “I think we were on the 3 or 4. We wanted to score to win. The book says, Go win the game. We talked about it in between. I thought by calling a timeout, run it, they don’t have timeouts, ease the clock down. Playing for a tie doing that, right? And I just don’t believe in playing for a tie.

“Had to go for tie because we didn’t complete it. But we knew we were going to leave time on the clock.

We felt like defensively we were playing well. To be honest with you, it was a two-point play to win the

Sugar Bowl, or at least have a chance to win the Sugar Bowl, because they would have got the ball back.

But I feel really good about that. I didn’t want to run it.”

The Bulldogs initially had the ball first and goal from the eight-yard line after Ole Miss was flagged for holding senior wideout Colbie Young. Mike Bobo called a designed quarterback run on that play and Gunner Stockton picked up five yards to the three.

Ole Miss used a timeout, it’s second of the half, and Georgia responded by running the ball again. Only this time Chauncey Bowens was knocked for a three-yard loss, taking the ball back to the six-yard line. Ole Miss then used its final timeout.

With just over a minute left in the game, Georgia came out of the timeout, called a pass play, and Stockton couldn’t connect with Oscar Delp in the back of the end zone. Peyton Woodring came on to hammer home a short field goal to tie the game at 34.

Ultimately, Ole Miss got the ball back with 56 seconds left in the game. The Rebels ran it on first down, picking up five yards, and hurried back to the line of scrimmage. The next play was broken up on a big hit from Georgia safety Zion Branch, bringing up third and five.

At that point, the Pete Golding had a similar to that of Smart just minutes earlier. Georgia still had three timeouts, so he could run the ball and make the Bulldogs use one of them before getting the ball back with less than 30 seconds left. He also had the option of putting the ball in Trinidad Chambliss‘ hands as a passer to go for the win. He, successfully, chose the latter.

“They played to win the game, and we played to win the game,” Smart said. “We didn’t play to go to overtime, because a lot of people would have said, Oh, third and 5, let’s just run it and milk the clock out or they’ll call timeout. They went for it, and they made a good play.”

Chambliss made a near perfect throw to Harrison Wallace on a slot fade route, picking up 40 yards and getting the Rebels into field goal range for Lucas Carneiro, who had broke the Sugar Bowl record with a 55-yard field goal earlier in the game and then broke it one series later with a make from 56 yards out.

If you’ve listened to enough Smart press conference, then you know that he never boils a game down to one play. Ole Miss succeeded in a situation where Georgia did not, and that’s that. But Smart entered that final Rebel possession with a great deal of confidence in his defense, which had just held Ole Miss to a three-and-out to give the offense a chance to be in that situation to begin with.

“I liked the call, I liked the play, and I liked going to win the game,” Smart said. “I feel like if we scored there and we kicked it, we’re up, and they’ve got to score a touchdown to beat us. I’m like, I’ll take that every time with our defense in two minutes. So, I liked the plays there. I mean, if we run it and don’t get it, then I’m sitting here playing for a tie, and I don’t love that, or playing for overtime.”