The search for a new figure to lead the Georgia outside linebackers/EDGE room has come to an end, as the Bulldogs announced the hiring of Larry Knight today.

“We are excited to add a coach and a man of Coach Knight’s caliber to the staff,” said Georgia head coach Kirby Smart. “He has produced on the field at all of his coaching stops and has also proven his worth as one of the best recruiters around. Coach Knight was a conference champion on the field when he played for Central Michigan and I know he is ready to get to work in his home state.”

A native of Augusta, Georgia, Knight comes to Athens by-way-of a brief stop in Morgantown, West Virginia, where he helmed the EDGE room for the Mountaineers beginning in January of this year. Prior to stop there, he held previous positions at Arkansas State, Temple, and Georgia Tech. Knight also served defensive internships with the Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons, as well as graduate assistantships at Tennessee and Cincinnati.

As a result of his many stops in his young career, Knight has crossed paths with a couple of current and former Georgia staffers, including working with now-Syracuse head coach Fran Brown at Temple and with current Georgia nickels/STAR coach Andrew Thacker at Georgia Tech.

Prior to West Virginia, Knight raised the star of the Arkansas State pass rush in a major way during his stint in Jonesboro. Under his watch, the Red Wolves posted 39 sacks on the year, tied for first in the Sun Belt Conference, and tied for sixth best in the nation in sacks per game, averaging three per contest. Additionally, three Red Wolves were among the top seven sack leaders in conference, and four defensive linemen earned All-League honors for their efforts.

Elsewhere, Knight served as defensive line coach and defensive recruiting coordinator for Georgia Tech, a role in which he helped the Jackets secure one of their highest-rated classes in school history.

A graduate of Central Michigan, Knight was an all-conference defensive end while playing under Butch Jones. He graduated in 2010.

He replaces Chidera Uzo-Diribe, who took the EDGE position for Georgia in 2022 and left earlier this month to accept the same role with the Dallas Cowboys.

Larry Knight inherits a young, talented room from Uzo-Diribe, with established names, such as Quintavious Johnson and Gabe Harris, to go along with intriguing and untested performers such as Chase Linton, Darren Ikinnagbon, Khamari Brooks, and former five-star and No. 1 overall EDGE Isaiah Gibson.