Kirby Smart responds to Steve Smith's denigration of Georgia QB Gunner Stockton

Former NFL wide receiver Steve Smith, who ranks among the league’s top 10 receivers all time in receiving yardage, recently had some pretty nasty things to say about Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton. In a scouting session video released on his own YouTube account, 89 – Steve Smith Sr., Smith chose to to even reference Stockton by name.

While Smith offered evaluations of Zachariah Branch and Dillon Bell, calling them by their names, he referred to Stockton as “the Georgia quarterback” and “dog doo doo.” Kirby Smart had a chance to respond directly to Smith’s insults and critiques on 9.29 The Game on Tuesday.

“Do your homework, you know?” Smart said. “Do a little more homework. I think if you look at small sections of it, there are things he can do better. If you look at the total body of work he has, it’s been really good. I think it’s only going to get better with experience. I don’t really know Steve Smith personally. I’ve got nothing to respond to him. I don’t really worry about what he says.

“I worry about, do we win football games and do we produce? You know, when I look at the stats and say, ‘who has the most wide receivers in the last seven drafts?’ There’s only one team in the country that has more wide receivers drafted than us over seven years. That’s a pretty good stat. When you throw in tight ends as pass catchers, we’re first over seven years. That’s not a bad thing. When you look at passing in the SEC over five years, and I think you can only look across your conference, we’re top two passing over five years in our conference. There’s multiple quarterbacks in that. That’s a Stetson (Bennett), Carson (Beck), Gunner era but when you’re top two in something in the SEC, that’s pretty good. People look past a lot of things and they’re going to judge Gunner based on a throw or a play, judge him based on his toughness, his intangibles, the throws he does make.”

Stockton’s first season as a starter was up and down. He finished the season with a 69.7 completion percentage on 386 attempts. He threw for 2,894 yards in 14 games, averaging 7.5 yards per attempt. When the dust settled on the season, he had thrown for 24 touchdowns and five interceptions while also rushing for 462 yards and 10 scores.

As a fourth-year junior, Stockton finished seventh in the Heisman Trophy race. He helped Georgia to a record of 12-2 on the year and its second straight SEC Championship. But, for the second straight year, Georgia went down in its opening game of the College Football Playoff. Despite carrying a nine-point lead into the half, Ole Miss beat the Bulldogs in a rematch of the regular season by a score of 39-34.

Unlike the first matchup between the two teams when Stockton accounted for five touchdowns, the Georgia triggerman struggled for most of that game. It wasn’t until the Bulldogs fell behind by 10 points that he came alive and helped the team tie the game with just over a minute remaining.

Georgia has appeared in five straight SEC Championship games and four of the last five College Football Playoffs, winning two in a row from 2021-2022. The Bulldogs remain one of the most highly-thought-of programs in America.

Steak Shapiro, in his interview with Smart wondered out lout whether or not the Bulldogs’ status as one of the nation’s top programs simply leads to national chatter that ultimately goes both positive and negative at times. Smart, however, pushed back on that assertion.

“I think that’s true, but I don’t even know that that’s a national story to be honest with you,” Smart said. “I don’t know that he’s talking about us because we’re at the top. That’s just his job. He needs clickbait, he needs links, he needs likes. That’s his thing. How do you get it? You make comments like that about players and guys in the draft. That’s his job. Much respect. You’ve got your opinion. You form your opinion but we’ve got ours within this building and we have conviction about Gunner. We have conviction about the other players on our team. Our job is to go out there and put a product on the field.