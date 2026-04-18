Kirby Smart speaks on Amaris Williams injury, other Georgia players who missed G-Day

ATHENS, Ga. — Transfer EDGE Amaris Williams did indeed suffer a torn ACL earlier this week, according to Kirby Smart. He spoke to the media after Georgia’s G-Day spring scrimmage where he confirmed the diagnosis but opted not to place a timeline on the injury.

Smart also spoke on a number of other injuries that kept Georgia players out of the spring game. Redshirt sophomore cornerback Ellis Robinson didn’t play due to a sprained MCL and a sprained ankle. The Georgia head coach told reporters that Robinson will be back in “a week or two.”

Fellow cornerback Demello Jones suffered a hamstring injury during spring drills that kept him out of the game. The redshirt sophomore is not expected to be out long term either. Senior linebacker Raylen Wilson also missed the game with a nagging knee injury. Smart says that his Georgia staff decided to “shut him down” due to the ailment.

Sacovie White-Helton, the projected slot receiver at Georgia, was out as well. He’s dealing with a shoulder injury that was serious enough to hold him out but it’s not expected to linger into the long term.

Georgia also had a player get hurt during the G-Day game. Starting running back Nate Frazier suffered an ankle injury on the first play from scrimmage. He limped off, entered the injury tent, and quickly came out. Smart said after the game that Frazier re-injured an ankle that has been bothering him some this offseason.

Walk-on wideout Walter Blanchard also went down with an upper body injury. DawgsHQ saw him after the game in a wrap/sling-like apparatus. Smart did not comment on the Georgia receiver after the game.

With spring drills in the books, Georgia will work out as a team for the next couple of weeks. Once spring session classes end, most Bulldogs will get most of the month of May to themselves before the team comes back together for summer workouts in June and July.