Kirby Smart speaks on Georgia's latest speeding-related issues

ATHENS, Ga. — A few weeks ago, Georgia had a pair of players arrested for reckless driving among other traffic-related misdemeanors. Chris Cole was charged with one count of reckless driving and one count of speeding-maximum limits. Darren Ikinnagbon was arrested on the same two charges plus following too closely.

Each player was released on bond soon thereafter with Cole’s being set at $26 and Ikinnagbon at $39, but that doesn’t assuage Kirby Smart‘s feelings on the matters. He still thinks highly of both players, but he’s had his fill of driving-related issues at Georgia.

“Yeah, frustration, disappointment,” Smart said when asked about the arrests. “Look, there’s not two better kids on our team, guys. Like Chris Cole is of the highest character kids we’ve probably had in our program in a long time. I mean, he does it right academically, on and off the field. I can’t speak high enough for his character and Darren, Chris is a year older than him, but they’re both great kids. So they made a mistake, and they’re gonna pay a price for the mistake. Certainly disappointed in them.”

Dating back to the death of Devin Willock less than a day after Georgia celebrated its second National Championship in as many seasons in January of 2023—an incident that was impacted by an intoxicated driver as much as it was reckless driving—Georgia has had an incredibly tough run in this area.

A number of players have been taken into custody in Athens-Clarke County, as well as surrounding jurisdictions. Significantly more often than not, speeding and reckless driving have been at the centers of the issues.

Some players, like David Daniel-Sisavahn and Nyier Daniels, have been dismissed from the team. Others, like Marques Easily and Nitro Tuggle, were suspended and eventually entered the transfer portal to find new homes.

As Smart indicated on Tuesday, neither Ikinnagbon or Cole will be dismissed. It also doesn’t appear as if either will be suspended based on Smart’s comments.