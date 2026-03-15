Late-inning heroics lead Georgia to series win over Tennessee

Georgia took the rubber match of its three-game set with No. 19 Tennessee by a score of 8-7 thanks to a five-run bottom of the seventh and one of the best game-ending catches you’ll ever see. The Bulldogs needed just seven hits to score eight runs with designated hitter Bryson Calloway delivering the decisive blow, a three-run shot to right center field to give UGA the only lead it would need in the seventh.

Matt Scott got the win with three innings of one-run ball. Volunteer reliever Brayden Krenzel took the loss after giving up all five runs Georgia’s massive seventh-inning explosion.

Tennessee drew first blood and scored the first five runs of the ball game. The Vols posted three runs in the first inning off Georgia starter Kenny Ishikawa. They got another off Ishikawa, who went just two innings, in the second, and added another run in the third to make it 5-0.

The Bulldogs got on the board in the bottom of the fifth with a two-run single from Tre Phelps to cut Tennessee’s lead to just three runs. A solo home run from first baseman Brennan Hudson pulled Georgia one closer in the sixth, but Tennessee got that run right back off Scott in the top have of the seventh.

Left fielder Rylan Lujo singled up the middle with one out to get Georgia’s seventh-inning rally started. It was his first of two hits on the day, and he was the only Bulldog to record more than one hit on the day. Ryan Black and Phelps followed that single up with walks to load the bases.

Dan Jackson, hitting in the three hole and handling the catching duties, wasted no time after a mound visit, attacking the first pitch and lining it into center for a two-run single. Calloway followed by lacing a fastball over the right-centerfield fence to put the Georgia up by a score of 8-6.

Tennessee first baseman Blake Grimmer led off the top of the ninth with a solo shot off Caleb Jemeson to make it 8-7. Jemeson then got a grounder to first and a strikeout before surrendering a single to put the tying run on base with two outs.

Wes Johnson turned to his bullpen again, bringing in Justin Byrd to face pinch hitter Stone Lawless. On a 0-1 count, Lawless lifted a shot to left that had homerun distance, but freshman outfielder Cole Johnson went above the Foley Field wall to bring back the would-be, go-ahead home run to seal the victory.

Georgia is now 17-4 on the season and holds a 2-1 mark in SEC play. The Volunteers won the first game of the series on Friday, but the Bulldogs evened it up on Saturday and took the second of three games with Sunday’s win. It will play The Citadel next on Tuesday evening at Foley Field. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. ET.