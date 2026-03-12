Live Blog: Georgia begins SEC Tournament run against Ole Miss

Georgia got to sit, watch and prepare on Wednesday as the SEC Tournament got rolling in Nashville. Georgia appears to be one of the programs in Nashville that is safe when it comes to its prospects for the NCAA Tournament next week.

The journey for an SEC championship begins tonight.

The Bulldogs learned their opponents last night as Ole Miss bested Texas 76-66 in the third game of the opening day of the tournament.

The Bulldogs have met Ole Miss once this season already. The Rebels won 97-95 in overtime in Athens back on Jan. 14.

Georgia won a program record 22 regular-season games this season. The focus has been on this week since the clock ran out on the regular season finale in Starkville on Saturday.

“We’re turning a page pretty quickly during the conference tournament, where we’ve got a chance to play for a championship,” White said on Saturday. “Then, we’ll play in March, and we’ll see how far we can take it. We’re going to continue to focus on development, connection, and cleaning up some mistakes. We just want to continue to take incremental steps towards reaching our ceiling.”

Thursday's game will tip at 7 p.m.

SEC Tournament Bracket

Georgia’s Lineup

The Bulldogs’ lineup will shift back to its form from the previous five games.