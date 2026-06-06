Live Updates: A dog fight in store for Georgia with a trip Omaha on the line

Georgia is two wins from the College World Series. It would be the first time the Diamond Dawgs have made the trip to Omaha since 2008.

Mississippi State stands in the way. Georgia has beaten the Mississippi State Bulldogs four times this season. The first three wins came in Starkville.

The fourth came in Hoover during the SEC Tournament on the way to Georgia’s tournament championship win.

In other words, Georgia will have to beat Mississippi six times to advance to the College World Series. Georgia head coach Wes Johnson acknowledged the challenges that come with that proposition.

“This is a really good ball club,” Johnson told reporters on Friday. “It’s kind of crazy that we’re matched up in a Super Regional. I feel like they should be somewhere else, but that’s not for me to determine. They’re a quality ball club; they’ve been all really close games. We’ve come out and just grinded out all of those games on the road. You look, most of them we were behind early, and then came back to win those games. So we just gotta stay the course and play our brand of baseball.”

The Bulldogs will be without All-SEC third baseman Tre Phelps on Saturday after he was ejected during the Bulldogs’ win over Liberty on Sunday night for taunting.

Phelps has to sit out one game. Game one gets going at 11 a.m. DawgsHQ will be on site with the coverage.

Game One

11:28 a.m. Vytas Valincius breaks Volchko’s hitless steak. Mississippi State has two runners on.

11:25 a.m. Mississippi State has its first base runner after a Jacob Parker walk.

Second Inning

11:17 a.m. Kenny Ishikawa leads off the bottom of the first with a single for Georgia.

11:12 a.m. Volchko picks up where he left off last weekend. He strikes out the side. Had 10 Ks last week and a 6-inning no-hitter.

11:10 a.m. Volchko strikes out Ace Reese for the second out.

11:08 a.m. Volchko strikes out the leadoff batter.

11:06 a.m. The first pitch is delivered by starter Joey Volchko. It’s a ball.

First Inning

10:50 a.m. Georgia’s lineup features Kenny Ishikawa in the leadoff slot normally occupied by Tre Phelps.

Pre-Game Frames