Live Updates: G-Day brings Georgia's spring to a close

Athens, Ga – Georgia will take the field split into two teams on Saturday at Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs conclude the stretch of 15 spring practices on Saturday with the annual G-Day scrimmage.

G-Day acts as Georgia’s third scrimmage of the spring. The last three Saturdays have been gamedays for Georgia. This is the first time the public will be able to openly observe the 2026 version of the Georgia football.

There are a few key storylines to follow. Some of them have been delved into by the DawgsHQ staff throughout the week.

Jake Rowe provided a full ‘Emptying the Notebook‘ earlier this week.

Rusty Mansell provided you with the star-studded visitor list.

Read that here: https://www.on3.com/teams/georgia-bulldogs/news/visitor-list-2-0-adding-some-elite-prospects-to-group-georgia-will-host-for-g-day/

There are two official visitors taking in G-Day this weekend. We prepped those visits with the fresh intel here.

Similar format expected?

In terms of things to expect in today’s format, it will look a lot like G-Days of the past. Kirby Smart told reporters recently that if the health of the team allowed, the game would look like it traditionally does.

“Right now, I would say we’re on course for this one,” Smart told reporters two weeks ago. “We haven’t changed G-Day that I know of since I’ve been here in terms of format and the must go two-minute at the end, you gotta throw the ball, try to keep it competitive, two teams.”

That appears to be the case heading into the 1 p.m. scheduled kick. Georgia has battled some injuries to some new key contributors.

Georgia Tech transfer wide receiver Isiah Cannion missed some work with an ankle injury. Ellis Robinson IV is not expected to be involved today with an ankle injury. EDGE Amaris Williams suffered an apparent knee injury last week during practice. Gabe Harris, Drew Bobo and Jordan Hall have carried injuries from 2025 into the early part of 2026 and missed spring practices in their rehab pursuits.

Where To Watch

TV/Streaming: SEC Network+, ESPN+

Radio: WNGC 106.1, 95.5 WSB and WXKT 103.7.

Schedule of Events

The gates to Sanford Stadium will open at 10:30am for G-Day. Kickoff is set for 1pm.



You can watch the game on ESPN+ or listen to it on the Georgia Bulldogs Sports Network.#GoDawgs | @PiedmontHealth pic.twitter.com/h71ItNt6E3 — Georgia Bulldogs (@UGAAthletics) April 18, 2026

Official Visitors taking in Athens

Georgia’s duo of official visitors, Carter Jones and Reis Russell, have both arrived. Jones and Russell both got time with Smart and the staff on Friday night. Jones and Russell got their photoshoots completed as well.

They took to social media for an update.

Rosters Unveiled