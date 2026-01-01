Live Updates: Georgia and Ole Miss duel for Sugar Bowl

NEW ORLEANS – Georgia is back in the bayou for the Sugar Bowl on Thursday night. A familiar opponent is waiting.

Georgia will face Ole Miss for the second time this season. The Bulldogs won round one 43-35 in Athens on Oct. 18. The Rebels will be without Lane Kiffin this time around.

Kiffin has moved an hour North of tonight’s location to coach LSU in the coming years. Pete Golding is the new head coach in Oxford.

Ole Miss has a game in hand already in these College Football Playoffs. The Rebels bested Tulane in the first round game in Oxford.

The Bulldogs have been off since they beat Alabama in the SEC Championship Game back on Dec. 6. The layoff is a topic of discussion. The first two games of the quarterfinals have gone the way of the team that played last week.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart isn’t too sure that it will matter when the teams hit the field tonight.

“I think it’s a good topic for you guys to talk about, debate about,” Smart said on Wednesday. “Once the players get on the field, all that goes away. None of that matters. When you play in the SEC, every week is big.”

Where to watch?

TV: ESPN

Time: 8 p.m. EST.

TV Announcers: Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst), Laura Rutledge and Molly McGrath.

Local Radio: 95.5 WSB

Local Radio announcers: Scott Howard (PxP), Josh Brock (Analyst), D.J. Shockley (Sideline).

National Radio: SiriusXM 84, and on the SiriusXM App.

Relevant pre-game reading

Staff Predictions: https://www.on3.com/teams/georgia-bulldogs/news/staff-predictions-georgia-vs-ole-miss-key-match-ups-nationally/

Emptying the Notebook: https://www.on3.com/teams/georgia-bulldogs/news/emptying-the-notebook-when-it-comes-to-perception-georgia-has-golden-opportunity/

Three Players to Watch: https://www.on3.com/teams/georgia-bulldogs/news/most-important-visitor-georgia-vs-texas-brings-out-the-stars/

Meet The Captains

LB CJ Allen

QB Gunner Stockton

Center Drew Bobo

DL Christen Miller

Bulldogs have arrived