Live Updates: The Athens Regional gets underway for Georgia

Georgia is playing host to the Athens Regional beginning on Friday. Additionally, Boston College, Liberty and Long Island will be fighting to advance to a super regional next weekend to stay alive in the NCAA Tournament.

Georgia was eliminated in the Athens Regional in 2025 after an Oklahoma State walk-off home run downed the Bulldogs on Sunday last season.

The Bulldogs feel like a different group in 2026. Stars like Tre Phelps, Kolby Branch and Daniel Jackson came back to Athens to reach Omaha. The Bulldogs can taste the opportunity.

There were no expectations.

“I think the beautiful thing of this year was I really didn’t have expectations for the team, Phelps said on Monday. “It was about kind of just really going in and taking it one by one. Because when you set kind of the expectation, it’s kind of like you’re gonna feel like you’re reaching for something. It’s like we don’t need to reach for something. We’re talented, we know we’re good. So just being able to go in and win, and keep winning, and keep winning, I feel like that’s our expectation: to be able to win one game a day.”

The Who

Here’s a look at the other three teams in the Athens Regional.

Long Island

Record: 30-20

Conference: NEC

Record in last 10 games: 8-2

Team Batting Average: .301

Home Runs: 59

Team ERA: 6.72

Boston College

Record: 36-21

Conference: ACC

Record in last 10 games: 3-7

Team Batting Average: .275

Home Runs: 52

Team ERA: 4.86

Liberty

Record: 41-19

Conference: Conference USA

Record in last 10 games: 6-4

Team Batting Average: .256

Home Runs: 55

Team ERA: 4.74

Georgia releases trailer

There has already been a shift in the schedule for Friday. Inclement weather is a threat to Athens later in the day on Friday. Everything has been moved up a few hours.

The first game between Boston College and Liberty has been moved up to noon at Foley Field. Georgia is set to open against Long Island at 5 p.m.

Georgia will start Joey Volchko on the mound on Friday.

🚨NCAA ATHENS REGIONAL SCHEDULE UPDATE🚨 pic.twitter.com/xjnY0LxSKz — Georgia Baseball (@BaseballUGA) May 28, 2026

Liberty vs Boston College

1:04 p.m. Ben Blair rallies from 3-0 count to strike out Nick Wang. That completes the third.

12:53 p.m. After the review, the runner is called out to end the inning. Heading to the bottom of the third.

12:49 p.m. Boston College is going to challenge a grounder hit to third that forced the first baseman to jump and snag the ball and tag the runner. He was ruled safe.

12:45 p.m. Liberty is off to a fast start. Five hits have turned into two runs. They lead Boston College 2-0 heading into the third inning.