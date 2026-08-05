UGASports Football
Look: Georgia hits practice field for the first time in camp
Georgia was on the practice field on Wednesday afternoon. UGA Sports was in attendance during the nearly 15-minute viewing window in Athens.
The cameras were out. There are some Bulldogs who look very different going into the 2026 season. We got our eyes and cameras on a few of them in our short time on the field.
Here are some of the sights from Georgia’s first practice.
Photos by Kate May and Jeremy Johnson of UGA Sports.
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