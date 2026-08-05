Look: Georgia hits practice field for the first time in camp

Georgia was on the practice field on Wednesday afternoon. UGA Sports was in attendance during the nearly 15-minute viewing window in Athens.

The cameras were out. There are some Bulldogs who look very different going into the 2026 season. We got our eyes and cameras on a few of them in our short time on the field.

Here are some of the sights from Georgia’s first practice.

Photos by Kate May and Jeremy Johnson of UGA Sports.

QB Gunner Stockton

QB Ryan Puglisi

QB Bryson Beaver

QB Hezekiah Millender

WR Jeremy Bell

WR CJ Wiley

WR London Humphreys

RB Nate Frazier

LB Elijah Littlejohn

RB Bo Walker and LB Terrell Foster

TE Kaiden Prothro

DL JJ Hanne

Safety Khalil Barnes

LB Justin Williams

LB Raylen Wilson

LB Chris Cole

Safety Ja’Marley Riddle

Safety Todd Robinson

EDGE Chase Linton

EDGE Khamari Brooks

EDGE Quintavius Johnson

OL Zykie Helton

EDGE Gabe Harris

Safety Kyron Jones

DL Valdin Sone

WR Ryan Mosley