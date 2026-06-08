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Look: Georgia targets sport the uniform for the first time

Jeremy Johnsonby: Jeremy Johnson37 minutes agoJeremyO_Johnson

One of the highlight moments of the official visit season at Georgia is when recruits get to put on the uniform for the first time in the photo shoots. There are usually emotional reactions when recruits wear the threads for the first time.

One target this weekend said he felt ‘bulletproof’ and ‘superhuman’ wearing Georgia’s uniform this weekend. More of those reactions will trickle out this week.

Georgia hosted a group of targets this weekend. Photos of those targets have begun to trickle out on social media. The Bulldogs brought out a few different uniform combinations for the photoshoot.

Let’s take a look at Georgia’s official visitors in the Bulldogs’ colors.

DawgTreats for the intel coming out of the weekend: https://www.on3.com/teams/georgia-bulldogs/news/dawg-treats-georgia-news-and-notes-from-official-visits/

5-star RB commit Kemon Spell

4-star DL Tyler Alexander

4-star CB Jayden Aparicio-Bailey

4-star DL Karlos May

3-star safety Seth Williams

OL commit Abram Eisenhower

4-star OT Joshua Sam-Epelle

4-star OL Nate Carson

Georgia DL commit Waylon Wooten

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