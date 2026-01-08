Mansell: What we're hearing on Georgia transfer targets, NFL decisions

Mansell: What we're hearing on Georgia transfer targets, NFL decisionsby: Rusty Mansell24 minutes agoRustyMansell_Read In AppNov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) celebrates with offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) after a touchdown catch against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn ImagesGeorgia is waiting on some key NFL Draft decisions and continues to work the transfer portal. Here's what we're hearing on both fronts.