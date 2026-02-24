Mel Kiper slates two Georgia Bulldogs in Round 1 pre-combine

Mock Draft season continues to roll on, and the Georgia Bulldogs continue to show up in the first round projections for many of the top analysts in the business.

Such is the case with the latest from ESPN’s Mel Kiper, who offered up his pre-combine first round on Tuesday.

Kiper was consistent in which Dawgs he projects to be selected during the all-important first night of the draft, but the major difference this go round? He has both Georgia players on the rise.

Where Kiper had initially projected Georgia linebacker CJ Allen to the Carolina Panthers with the 19th pick in January, he’s now eyeing another NFC South team to bring in the defensive captain to handle the middle of the defense moving forward.

Of Allen to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the 15th pick, Kiper says:

“Lavonte David had 114 tackles last season, but he can’t play forever. He’s 36 years old and joins fellow linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. in free agency this offseason. Allen is a three-down linebacker who mixes speed with power to make plays in coverage, against the run and as a blitzer. He might be LB3 in the class, but he’s a top-25 prospect overall. He’d be a good fit under coach Todd Bowles as the Bucs try to retool a bit to reclaim the NFC South.“

Meanwhile, Kiper had originally slated Georgia offensive tackle Monroe Freeling to the Los Angeles Rams with the 29th pick in January. Now, however, the standout left tackle is looking bound for the AFC North and the Cleveland Browns:

“The Browns went with Carnell Tate earlier, but their entire starting offensive line from last season is unsigned: Cam Robinson, Joel Bitonio, Ethan Pocic, Wyatt Teller and Jack Conklin. And Dawand Jones, who would have started, is coming off a season-ending knee injury. So we know where this pick has to go. Freeling has started only 18 games, but he’s a solid pass protector. He just needs some work as a run blocker. His ceiling is high, and I like the idea of pairing the 6-foot-7 Freeling with the 6-foot-8 Jones as the O-line’s bookends.”

The NFL Combine takes place in Indianapolis, Indiana’s Lucas Oil Stadium starting this Thursday, February 26, and running through Sunday, March 1.

Ten Georgia Bulldogs have been invited.