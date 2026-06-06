Michael O'Shaughnessy's blast pushes Georgia past Mississippi State

Georgia didn’t let a big deficit stop it from taking game one of the Athens Super Regional on Saturday. Georgia bested Mississippi State 13-12 to move to one win away from its first berth in the College World Series since 2008.

The Bulldogs were down 7-0 when their hitters walked to the plate for the first time in the bottom of the fourth inning.

As it has all season, Georgia’s offense answered the bell. The fifth inning was the kickoff to another Georgia offensive explosion.

The fifth got rolling with a solo home run from Daniel Jackson. Rylan Lujo hit a solo home run right after. Georgia got runs batted in from Jack Arcamone’s sacrifice fly and Ryan Black’s double.

That inning only served to get Georgia back in the game. The next inning, the Bulldogs took the lead. The Bulldogs got four runs in the fifth inning. Michael O’Shaugnessy hit a two-run home run to get things rolling. Georgia got two more when Kolby Branch doubled.

Mississippi State answered. Kevin Milewski hit his second home run of the game. Gehrig Frei then followed up with one of his own.

The next inning mirrored the trend. Lujo hit a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Mississippi State’s Ryder Woodson tied the game back at 10-10 in the top of the seventh.

The top of the eighth saw Mississippi State take a lead. Ace Reese hit a solo home run. A bases-loaded hit by pitch gave Mississippi State another run.

O’Shaugnessy played the hero in the bottom of the eighth inning. He put Georgia on top with a three-run home run.

Georgia’s pitching took a hit on Saturday

The Bulldogs used their typical Friday starter, Joey Volchko on Saturday. He came into the game with a six-inning hitless streak rolling. He struck out the side to open the game. Saturday’s game was destined to be decided by the offenses from that point on.

Volchko went five innings, allowed seven runs, four earned, seven hits, and two home runs. Volchko struck out six hitters.

Georgia briefly went to Matt Scott when the Bulldogs took the 9-7 lead. Scott allowed the two solo home runs from Milewski and Frei.

Georgia head coach Wes Johnson quickly pivoted and went to typical Sunday starter, Dylan Vigue. Vigue went 2.1 innings. He allowed two runs, both earned, two of which were home runs, walked one, and struck out one. Vigue was hit by a line drive and came out of the game in favor of Caleb Jameson.

Grant Edwards took over after one batter for Jameson. Edwards got the win for Georgia. Justin Byrd came in and closed the game out and got the save.

What’s next?

Georgia and Mississippi State will be back in action tomorrow with a berth in the College World Series on the line for Georgia. First pitch is at noon at Foley Field.