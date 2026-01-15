Mike White hopes Georgia's loss to Ole Miss lingers: 'It's unacceptable'

Georgia head basketball coach Mike White took a glance down at the box score as he spoke to reporters on Wednesday night.

’97 at home.’

That fact lingered a bit.

Another moment popped into White’s mind.

“I hadn’t seen it on TV,” White said. “Just 94 feet layup. Unacceptable.”

Georgia fell to Ole Miss in overtime 97-95, at Stegman Coliseum. White admits, Georgia’s defensive performance on Wednesday night wasn’t a good one. Georgia scored 95 points, made 15 3-pointers and fell to Ole Miss.

The Rebels shot 51 percent on the night and 46 percent from the 3-point line.

“I hope it does linger, in one regard,” White told reporters after the game. “It’s how you look at it. As we watch it tomorrow, we’ll try to consolidate as much as possible because we’ve got to move on to the next guy. We’ve got to move on to Arkansas, which is really good… As you challenge your guys, you would hope that they would embrace some type of collective frustration with all of us. All of us should be frustrated. It’s unacceptable the way we defended. Hopefully, leading into practice tomorrow, our mindset is better on the defensive end…There is a lot of stuff that we’ve got to correct…We’ll be better than that defensively.”

Georgia’s words choices

Georgia’s effort was not an issue in White’s eyes. Words like ‘focus’ and ‘pride’ popped up on multiple occasions in the aftermath.

“Focus is a word I use a lot with our guys,” White said. “We find ourselves as a staff a few times in practice that guys, our focus just went out the window… It’s about focus, attention to detail, pride, and what you hang your hat on. Not buying what we’re selling as a staff right now because you haven’t really had to pay for it. We just paid for it. It just bit us. I think we got our guys’ attention right now.”

Georgia will host No. 17 Arkansas on Saturday. The Bulldogs know there is a big challenge ahead.

‘We have to be better,” Georgia guard Jeremiah Wilkinson said.