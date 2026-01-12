Nate Frazier is returning to Georgia for 2026 season

Georgia is officially getting its leading rusher back for the 2026 season. DawgsHQ has learned that Nate Frazier has locked in with the Bulldogs and will be back for a third year with the program.

He’s coming off a season where he carried the football 173 times for 947 yards and six touchdowns. He also caught 16 passes for 116 yards and one touchdown. Frazier overcame some early-season fumbling issues to become the Bulldogs’ feature back, going 11 straight games without putting the ball on the ground.

As a freshman, Frazier played in 13 games and totaled 133 carries for for 671 yards and eight touchdowns while catching 12 passes for 85 yards. He shared time with Trevor Etienne, who forewent his senior season of college ball to enter the 2025 NFL Draft.

As a prospect, Frazier was the nation’s No. 49 overall prospect and No. 2 running back per the On3 Industry Ranking, which was a weighted average of four websites that publish recruiting rankings. He was the No. 5 player in California.

Georgia also brings back its second leading rusher. Chauncey Bowens announced earlier in the day that he will be coming back for the 2026 season. He posted Georgia’s first 100-yard rushing performance of the season in a week five loss to Alabama.

Bowens and Crazier combined to rush for well over 1,400 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2025. Both of those players averaged over five yards per carry.