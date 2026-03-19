Newcomer numbers, jersey changes for Georgia in 2026
ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia welcomed a very large group of newcomers to campus in January. Between transfers and signees, over 40 new players are out on the practice field for the Bulldogs this spring. On top of that, there are also quite a few numbers changes. With all of that in mind, DawgsHQ is giving you a look at newcomer numbers and apparent jersey changes for the 2026 season.
Georgia newcomers
No. 6 – WR Isiah Canion
No. 7 – Saf Khalil Barnes
No. 12 – Saf Ja’Marley Riddle
No. 15 – OLB Khamari Brooks
No. 17 – EDGE Amaris Williams
No. 18 – QB Bryson Beaver
No. 18 – CB Caden Harris
No. 20 – DB Zech Fort
No. 22 – RB Dante Dowdell
No. 23 – DB Tyriq Green
No. 24 – CB Braylon Conley
No. 26 – CB Gentry Williams
No. 27 – RB Jae Lamar
No. 27 – Saf Blake Stewart
No. 28 – Saf Jordan Smith
No. 33 – DL PJ Dean
No. 35 – ILB Elijah Littlejohn
No. 38 – DL Anthony Lonon Jr.
No. 41 – DL Carter Luckie
No. 42 – ILB Nick Abrams
No. 45 – ILB Terrence Penick
No. 52 – DL Valdin Sone
No. 55 – OL Zykie Helton
No. 66 – OL Tyreek Jemison
No. 69 – OL Graham Houston
No. 72 – OL Ekene Ogboko
No. 80 – TE Kaiden Prothro
No. 81 – WR Craig Dandrige
No. 84 – WR Dallas Dickerson
No. 85 – WR Ryan Mosley
No. 87 – TE Lincoln Keyes
No. 88 – TE Brayden Fogle
No. 97 – P Wade Register
No. 99 – PK Harran Zureikat
UGA number changes
No. 0 – WR Sacovie White-Helton
No. 1 – WR Talyn Taylor
No. 2 – WR Thomas Blackshear
No. 3 – OLB Quintavius Johnson
No. 5 – RB Chauncey Bowens
No. 8 – WR Landon Roldan
No. 8 – CB Demello Jones
No. 11 – WR Jeremy Bell
No. 14 – DB Rasean Dinkins
No. 58 – Dontrell Glover