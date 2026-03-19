ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia welcomed a very large group of newcomers to campus in January. Between transfers and signees, over 40 new players are out on the practice field for the Bulldogs this spring. On top of that, there are also quite a few numbers changes. With all of that in mind, DawgsHQ is giving you a look at newcomer numbers and apparent jersey changes for the 2026 season.

Georgia newcomers

No. 6 – WR Isiah Canion

No. 7 – Saf Khalil Barnes

No. 12 – Saf Ja’Marley Riddle

No. 15 – OLB Khamari Brooks

No. 17 – EDGE Amaris Williams

No. 18 – QB Bryson Beaver

No. 18 – CB Caden Harris

No. 20 – DB Zech Fort

No. 22 – RB Dante Dowdell

No. 23 – DB Tyriq Green

No. 24 – CB Braylon Conley

No. 26 – CB Gentry Williams

No. 27 – RB Jae Lamar

No. 27 – Saf Blake Stewart

No. 28 – Saf Jordan Smith

No. 33 – DL PJ Dean

No. 35 – ILB Elijah Littlejohn

No. 38 – DL Anthony Lonon Jr.

No. 41 – DL Carter Luckie

No. 42 – ILB Nick Abrams

No. 45 – ILB Terrence Penick

No. 52 – DL Valdin Sone

No. 55 – OL Zykie Helton

No. 66 – OL Tyreek Jemison

No. 69 – OL Graham Houston

No. 72 – OL Ekene Ogboko

No. 80 – TE Kaiden Prothro

No. 81 – WR Craig Dandrige

No. 84 – WR Dallas Dickerson

No. 85 – WR Ryan Mosley

No. 87 – TE Lincoln Keyes

No. 88 – TE Brayden Fogle

No. 97 – P Wade Register

No. 99 – PK Harran Zureikat

UGA number changes

No. 0 – WR Sacovie White-Helton

No. 1 – WR Talyn Taylor

No. 2 – WR Thomas Blackshear

No. 3 – OLB Quintavius Johnson

No. 5 – RB Chauncey Bowens

No. 8 – WR Landon Roldan

No. 8 – CB Demello Jones

No. 11 – WR Jeremy Bell

No. 14 – DB Rasean Dinkins

No. 58 – Dontrell Glover