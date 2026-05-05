Newcomer Profile: Georgia DB Ja'Marley Riddle

Newcomer Profile: Georgia DB Ja'Marley Riddleby: Jake Rowe15 minutes agoJakeMRoweRead In AppSep 20, 2025; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; East Carolina Pirates defensive back Ja'Marley Riddle (2) breaks up the pass attempt to Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Cody Hagen (5) during the second half at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn ImagesIt's time to highlight another newcomer, and it's transfer safety Ja'Marley Riddle. Now that he's healthy, he can make a run at playing time.