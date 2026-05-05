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Newcomer Profile: Georgia DB Ja'Marley Riddle

On3 imageby: Jake Rowe15 minutes agoJakeMRowe
Ja'Marley Riddle Georgia
Sep 20, 2025; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; East Carolina Pirates defensive back Ja'Marley Riddle (2) breaks up the pass attempt to Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Cody Hagen (5) during the second half at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images

It's time to highlight another newcomer, and it's transfer safety Ja'Marley Riddle. Now that he's healthy, he can make a run at playing time.

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