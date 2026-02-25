Newcomer Profile: Georgia QB Bryson Beaver

Georgia welcomed another large group of mid-year enrollees last month, a crew that includes both signees from the 2026 recruiting class and transfer portal additions. The Bulldogs welcomed over two dozen players on the heels of a second straight SEC Championship. It’s well-known at this point how much enrolling early enhances a newcomer’s chances of playing in year one with the program.

The benefits are many. Players get to get acclimated to college life, get a jumpstart on their education, and go through winter workouts plus spring drills. Leading up to and into spring practice, in March, DawgsHQ will be profiling each of the mid-year guys. Next up is a 2026 quarterback prospect who, oddly enough, didn’t count toward the 2026 class.

QB Bryson Beaver

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 192 overall, No. 12 quarterback, No. 20 in California

The Story…

This is a weird one. For a large portion of the 2026 cycle, Georgia had its quarterback. Jared Curtis de-committed from Georgia during his junior season but the re-upped with the Bulldogs last summer. He seemed solid for the first half of the 2025 season, but then the Vanderbilt courtship kicked into a higher gear. All the while, Georgia was maintaining at least a little contact with Beaver.

Despite Curtis’ and his family saying Georgia had nothing the worry about, he flipped to Vanderbilt in the days leading up to the Early Signing Period. That seemingly left Georgia without a quarterback as Beaver inked with Oregon. After spending a few days in Eugene, Beaver elected to enter the then-open transfer portal, considered Kentucky where former Duck offensive coordinator Will Stein had become the head coach but ultimately chose Georgia.

Early word on Beaver…

Georgia really likes the all-around skillset. Beaver is what teams are looking for in a modern quarterback. He has good size, but he’s not so big that he’s a statue in the pocket. He’s a good athlete who can move in the pocket and can hurt teams with his legs both as a scrambler and when picking his spots in the designed run game.

The Bulldogs are also high on his arm talent. Beaver has the ability to push the football all over the field, throwing from one hash to the opposite sideline on film. He can fit the ball into tight windows both on the outside and to the middle of the field.

Where Beaver fits…

This is a compete-for-the-future situation. Gunner Stockton returns as Georgia’s starting quarterback and both Ryan Puglisi and Ryan Montgomery are significantly ahead of Beaver for the backup job at this stage. That’s not to say that he can’t make a move, but as we enter spring practice, Beaver will be playing catchup with those two and, to a lesser extent, Hezekiah Millender.

Of course none of these guys are exactly the same. Each has his own strengths and weaknesses. But from a 10,000-foot view, they’re all big, athletic quarterbacks with strong arms. It’ll all come down to how quickly Beaver picks things up and how soon he can get to the point where his best traits show through.

Expectations this spring…

Reps, reps, and more reps. Georgia prides itself on getting players plenty of action during spring drills. It will often run three and four teams on each side of the ball, almost simultaneously, to make full use of spring drills. That should allow Beaver to immerse himself in the offense and learn a lot. With that said, it’s really tough to catch guys of similar talent who have been around longer and have more reps under their belts. It wouldn’t be strange at all, however, to hear some positive buzz on the young quarterback. He’s talented enough to turn some heads.